Jill (Duggar) Dillard Isn’t Stressed About Giving Birth: ‘There’s a Level of Ease That Comes with Your Second Baby’

When Jill (Duggar) Dillard gave birth to her son Israel, things did not go according to plan.

During her nearly 70 hours of labor with her son, now 22 months, the first-time mom was forced into the hospital with complications, and she eventually had an emergency C-section.

At the time, Jill told PEOPLE, “I was praying to God to give me strength. I was really scared and nervous, but I was praying.”

Despite the dramatic delivery, Jill, 25, is relaxed about baby number two — a boy due in July.

“There’s a level of ease that comes with your second pregnancy,” she says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. “Derick and I have been down this road together, so we’re comfortable. I’m just going to see how it goes, try to be healthy and prepare as much as I can. But this time I know that labor is unpredictable.”

While the Counting On stars patiently wait to welcome their second son, they’re also gearing up for another trip to Central America. The couple returned home last August after wrapping up a year-long mission trip.

“We are planning to go back very soon,” says Jill. “Then we will come back for the birth of the baby.”

