Jill Duggar Dillard and Her Husband Derick ‘Really Love Being Parents’ — But Admit They’re ‘Far From Mastering’ It

Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, are loving being parents, but they admittedly don’t have it all figured out!

In a Counting On interview released Tuesday by TLC, the couple, who wed in 2014, open up about being parents to their 2-year-old toddler, Israel.

“I grew up around little kids a lot, but it’s totally different when it’s your own kid,” Jill, 25, says in the video.

“We really love being parents and I think just seeing, as a father specifically, like I enjoy seeing his development and being able to teach him new things,” Derick, 28, chimes in about the best part of watching their son grow up.

“He says ‘thank you’ now and he’s practicing his manners a lot more now,” Jill reveals.

But while their little boy is learning to say “no thank you” and “I love you,” he’s also mastered manipulation.

“We know that human nature is still there because he’s very manipulative,” says Derick. “He’ll say, ‘I love you, papi,’ like if he’s really trying to get something to butter you up right before he asks for something.”

With a second child on the way — their baby boy is due in July — the parents have learned a thing or two about parenting their first son, but they don’t think they’re in a position to be dishing out advice.

“We only have one kid. I think my mom’s the only one who can,” Jill says in reference to Michelle Duggar, who is a parent of 19 children.

“Recently, we’ve been gaining more from others’ parenting advice because we’re relatively new parents,” says Derick.

“You learn things as you go along,” Jill admits. “We’re far from mastering any skill of parenting, but we do pick up on little tips here and there from Derick’s mom, my mom. We’re always asking questions of other people.”

In a blog post on the Dillard family blog on Tuesday, Jill opened up about her second pregnancy and her family’s life in Central America — and hinted at what their little boy might be called.

“The pregnancy is going well thus far, as we make it into the home stretch now,” Jill wrote in the blog post.

“Little ‘Samuelito’ (as the locals call him) sometimes wakes mommy up at night now with his active kicking,” she wrote, hinting that her son’s name may be Samuel. “We look forward to returning home soon to prepare for the birth (before we can’t fly anymore!).”

Tune-in to new episodes of Counting On begin airing this Summer on TLC.