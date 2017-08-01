Jill (Duggar) Dillard is loving being a mom to her little boys.

In early July, the Counting On star and her husband, Derick Dillard, welcomed another little bundle of joy when she gave birth to her second child, son Samuel Scott Dillard.

Just a week shy of Samuel turning 1 month old, Jill, 26, shared a sweet new family photo of her baby sitting beside his older brother — Israel, 2 — on their parents’ laps.

“#littlehappyfamilyof4 #soblessed #boymom,” Jill captioned the sweet image, shared to Instagram on Monday.

The TLC personality also complimented Derick’s parenting skills in a sweet photo of him holding his infant son over his shoulder.

“This papa @derickdillard is the best at getting bubbles outta gassy tummies…and this little fella is adorbs!” Jill wrote. “Couldn’t pass up this pic! #bestpapaever #besthubbyever #lovemyguys.”

On July 8, the Dillard family announced on their website that they had welcomed Samuel into the world.

“We are excited to finally announce the arrival of Samuel Scott Dillard,” the family said. “The newest addition to our family arrived on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 1:02pm. He weighs 9lb 10oz and is 22” long. After 40 hours of labor, he was delivered via C-section at the hospital. Thank you for your continued prayers and support!”

Jill’s first experience with labor did not exactly go as planned: the first-time mom was forced into the hospital with complications, and then eventually had an emergency C-section.

However, in February, the mother of two admitted that she was a little more calm and collected this time around.

“There’s a level of ease that comes with your second pregnancy,” she told PEOPLE. “Derick and I have been down this road together, so we’re comfortable. I’m just going to see how it goes, try to be healthy and prepare as much as I can. But this time I know that labor is unpredictable.”

New episodes of Counting On kick off Sept. 11 on TLC.