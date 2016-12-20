Jill (Duggar) Dillard Is Pregnant Again!

Jill (Duggar) Dillard has another baby blessing on the way!

PEOPLE has confirmed that the Counting On star and her husband Derick, who married in June 2014, are expecting again.

“We are so excited to be expecting Dillard baby #2!” Jill and Derick tell PEOPLE exclusively. “Children really are a wonderful blessing from God. Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!”

Jill — who is due in July — revealed last year that she hoped for a sibling for her 1-year-old Israel David. “Israel is ready to be a big brother,” she said on a December 2015 episode of Counting On. “I think it will be good for him, too. He’ll learn to share.”

Jill is joining her younger sister in expanding her brood: younger sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and husband Ben announced this past August that they will soon give their son Spurgeon, 13 months, a younger sibling too.

And there could still be more Dillards on the way! In last December’s Counting On, Derick revealed he and Jill have a very personal reason for wanting to adopt a child in the near future.

“My mom’s adopted, so it kind of hits home with me,” he said. “We both think it’s a wonderful thing. We’ve talked about it a lot, and we’re definitely considering it.”

TLC’s Counting On moves to Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Jan. 16.