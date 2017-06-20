Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband Derick are just weeks away from becoming second-time parents, and they’re sneaking in some special alone time ahead of their son’s upcoming arrival!

In celebration of their third wedding anniversary, Jill, 26, and Derick, 28, went on a joint anniversary and babymoon “getaway trip,” where they enjoyed some sweet treats and participated in an adventurous tour.

“My hubby has made such a special time for us on our anniversary/babymoon getaway trip! @derickdillard I ❤you babe!” Jill captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, which featured four snapshots from their trip.

She added the hashtags, “#bedandbreakfast #cinnamonrolls #myhubbyisthebest #myhubbylovesme #silverdollarcity #BradfordInn.”

The couple also participated in some sightseeing, which included a cave tour in Branson, Missouri. “Marvel cave tour @silverdollarcityattractions #anniversarytrip #babymoon #700stairs #lovemyhubby,” Jill captioned the smiling photo of herself and her husband in front of a dark cave.

Marvel cave tour @silverdollarcityattractions #anniversarytrip #babymoon #700stairs #lovemyhubby A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Derick also took to Instagram to celebrate their anniversary with a photo of the duo enjoying a meal at Olive Garden. “Celebrating our 3rd anniversary with dinner @olivegarden after a fun day together at #silverdollarcity I love you @jillmdillard more every day! #babymoon #anniversary,” he wrote.

Celebrating our 3rd anniversary with dinner @olivegarden after a fun day together at #silverdollarcity I love you @jillmdillard more every day! #babymoon #anniversary A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

FROM PEN: Former Bachelorette Ashley Rosenbaum Opens Up About Her Sibling Rivalry Fears

Next month, the Counting On stars, who are parents to 2-year-old son Israel, will welcome their second child: son Samuel Scott.

“We can’t wait to welcome him to the world and have him join our family very soon!” the couple wrote in a blog post on their website earlier this month about the arrival of their baby boy.

Recently, the duo opened up to TLC about their love of being parents — but admitted that they are far from “mastering” it.

“We really love being parents and I think just seeing, as a father specifically, like I enjoy seeing his development and being able to teach him new things,” Derick said about the best part of watching their son, Israel, grow up.

“You learn things as you go along,” Jill admitted, and added, “We’re far from mastering any skill of parenting, but we do pick up on little tips here and there from Derick’s mom, my mom. We’re always asking questions of other people.”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.