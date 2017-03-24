Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her family have been very busy since returning to Central America one month ago!

On Feb. 16, Jill announced in an Instagram post that she was flying back to Central America with her husband Derick and their son, Israel, since returning to Arkansas last August.

“After returning home for a short period, we are excited to announce that we are now returning to Central America!” the couple wrote in a blog post. “We are excited to be back to the work our hearts love so much. From the early stages of our lives, the Lord has put a deep love and care in both of our hearts for all peoples of the world that they would come to repentance and put their hope in the Lord, Jesus Christ.”

In the month since Jill, who is pregnant with her second child — a son, due this July — and her family returned to Central America, they have been traveling and working alongside locals.

“Thank y’all so much for supporting and praying for us! We’ve had a busy few weeks, lately!” Jill wrote in a blog post on the Dillard family website on Wednesday. “We have a short-term team here with us right now and we have been traveling a lot between a few different countries doing ministry traveling throughout Central America with this team.”

FROM COINAGE: The Top 5 Most Expensive Movies of All Time

Jill, 25, also shared that Derick, 28, “has been able to go out every week with one of the pastors from a local church and visit homes to share the gospel” and “is continuing to preach weekly,” as well as recently “participated in a basketball tournament with guys from the local town.”

The Counting On star also shared that she and Israel, who turns 2 in April, “make banana bread every week,” which they “send with Derick and sometimes we get to help deliver food to families in the area as a way to reach out” and also are also enjoying “fellowshipping with the local believers at the almost nightly church services.”

Soon to be a big brother, Jill wrote that the couple’s son “easily makes lots of friends” and is enjoying the fresh produce — including avocados, mangos, bananas and jocotes — that the locals give to their family.

“Israel loves it and so do we!” Jill wrote. “Last week, we were able to host the children from church in our home for children’s church and snacks. We also enjoyed meeting new friends at the playground in town while Papi (Derick) played basketball with some of the guys. We ended the evening with a yummy pupusa dinner at home.”

Though the family is currently living life abroad, they plan to return to the United States for the birth of their second child. “We will come back for the birth of the baby,” Jill recently told PEOPLE.

Thankful for wifi to connect with family as we're traveling between countries in Central America with a new team from the States here as ministers of the Gospel. A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:56am PST

Derick also gave a recent update from the family’s time in Central America on Instagram. “Thankful for wifi to connect with family as we’re traveling between countries in Central America with a new team from the States here as ministers of the Gospel,” he captioned a family photo of the trio.

Tune-in to new episodes of Counting On begin airing this Summer on TLC.