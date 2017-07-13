Jill and Derick Dillard Share Sweet New Photos of Nearly 1-Week-Old Baby Samuel

Baby Samuel Dillard is nearly 1-week-old, and he’s already showing off his megawatt smile!

On July 8, Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Derick Dillard gave their eldest son, 2-year-old Israel, a baby brother. And in the days since the parents of two brought their little bundle of joy into the world, they’ve been capturing some of his cutest moments.

Jill, 26, and Derick, 28, took to their Dillard family blog on Thursday to share some sweet new photos of their infant son, including him smiling, sleeping and staring directly into the camera.

In one of the tender photos shared on the website, the Counting On stars lovingly gaze down at Samuel in the hospital room not long after his birth.

Derick also got in some one-to-one time with his little boy and cradled a sleepy and swaddled Samuel in his arms, which was captured in two of the images shared in the photo album.

After welcoming the newest addition to the Dillard clan, the parents announced in a joint statement on their family website that Jill had given birth.

“We are excited to finally announce the arrival of Samuel Scott Dillard,” the family said. “The newest addition to our family arrived on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 1:02pm. He weighs 9lb 10oz and is 22” long. After 40 hours of labor, he was delivered via C-section at the hospital. Thank you for your continued prayers and support!”

The couple, who welcomed Israel in April 2015, announced that they were expecting a second baby in December of last year. And in January, they revealed that they were expecting another boy!

Jill’s first experience with labor did not exactly go as planned: the first-time mom was forced into the hospital with complications, and then eventually had an emergency C-section.

However, in February, the mother of two admitted that she is a little more calm and collected this time around.

“There’s a level of ease that comes with your second pregnancy,” she told PEOPLE. “Derick and I have been down this road together, so we’re comfortable. I’m just going to see how it goes, try to be healthy and prepare as much as I can. But this time I know that labor is unpredictable.”