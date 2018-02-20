Marvel's Jessica Jones: Jessica Doesn't Pull Any Punches in New Trailer

Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is still angry.

Yes, even in anger management. In the latest trailer for Marvel’s Jessica Jones, the P.I. recaps her story to a group of equally angry strangers, only to nearly break their room’s wall with a bouncy ball. The trailer that follows mostly features scenes from season 1 as it recaps her biggest highs and lows — her taking down Kilgrave (David Tennant), her losing her family as a young girl, her hooking up with Luke Cage (Mike Colter) — but it does yield a few intriguing shots of season 2, including a key scene where she explains just how she operates. “I always deal with threats head on,” she says, “meaning I punch them in the head until they’re unconscious.” Hey, for her, it works.

Watch the trailer above. Jessica Jones returns to Netflix on March 8.