Jessica Biel Says She’d Be ‘a Blob On the Floor Eating Cake Balls’ Without Husband Justin Timberlake and Their Son

Jessica Biel would be nothing without her family.

The actress, 35, spoke to PEOPLE Monday night at the New York City premiere of her USA Network series The Sinner and revealed she didn’t know where she’d be if she didn’t have husband Justin Timberlake and their 2-year-old son Silas.

Biel told PEOPLE working on her new series was “really hard” to let go of in terms of its difficult subject matter (Biel plays a young mother overcome with a fit of rage that leads her to commit a startling and public act of violence with no explanation as to why she did it).

“I do not want to bring that home. It is so intense,” she said. “Thank goodness for [my family] because otherwise I’d be a depressive mess, like a blob on the floor eating cake balls consistently.”

The mother of one said she enjoys getting to be goofy at home, adding, “I come back and I have fun and I smile and I get to be silly because at work, I don’t get to do that.”

The star recently opened up about her life and marriage to Marie Claire, revealing she and the “Suit & Tie” singer, 36, share “similar values” as one of the secrets to their successful union.

“We believe in loyalty, honest,” she said. “We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things.”

She added, “Also, in the business, we’re all very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish. I understand that about my peers — about being focused and driven — and if you can find that and someone who shares the same values as you, it’s like: Score!”

The Sinner premieres Aug. 2 at 10 p.m. on USA.