Jessica Biel Gives Justin Timberlake a 'Very Enthusiastic 5 Star Rating' After He Gives Her a Lift

Jessica Biel‘s transportation to the 2018 Golden Globes afterparty was top-notch.

The 35-year-old actress, who was nominated for best actress in a limited series category for her role in USA Network’s The Sinner, shared a photo of herself on Instagram, Monday — captured as she was carried on husband Justin Timberlake‘s back.

“I give my ride to the #goldenglobes afterparty a very enthusiastic 5 ⭐️ rating,” Biel joked in the photo’s caption.

Hours earlier, Biel and Timberlake walked the Globes red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, both dressed in all-black, joining many other actresses and actors unifying in protest against sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Biel wore a strapless black Dior Haute Couture ball gown featuring tulle and velvet detailing. To pull the look together, the 7th Heaven alum accessorized with Bulgari dangling earrings and three chunky diamond bracelets also by Bulgari.

Timberlake was dressed an all black Dior Homme suit with a pin to honor Hollywood’s anti-sexual harassment movement Time’s Up, which Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera, and Eva Longoria helped kick off to demonstrate solidarity with all the women who have been affected by sexual harassment and to create a united front against the tolerance of sexual misconduct in the future.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Although Biel ended up losing in her category to Nicole Kidman of Big Little Lies, she said she was proud to be involved with the show and was excited to be nominated.

“It always had something special. Creatively, I saw this part and said ‘This is mine. I have to do it. This is mine. I don’t care if no one sees this. I have to do this,’ ” Biel said of her role in The Sinner during her interview on E! Live from the Golden Globes 2018 Red Carpet.

“I never really thought this would happen. This, for me, is a huge high moment. In this business, the moments can come and go really quickly, so you’ve got to seize these good ones. I’m just grateful,” Biel told Entertainment Weekly of her reaction to her nomination.