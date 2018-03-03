Jessica Alba is gearing up for a new role in a TV show opposite Gabrielle Union.

The mother of three will be starring in a spinoff pilot based on the film Bad Boys, alongside Union who is set to reprise the role of Syd Burnett from Bad Boys 2.

On Friday night, the actress shared her excitement on Instagram with a photo of herself, Union and Olivia Munn.

“Can’t wait to get back on set as an actor and exec producer,” she wrote in the caption. “Here’s a #fbf of @oliviamunn probably telling me and @gabunion we’d make really good cops. Detective McKenna and Agent Burnett reporting for duty. 🕵🏽‍♀️🕵🏽‍♀️ Link in bio to read the deets.”

The role will be Alba’s first since she and her husband, Cash Warren, welcomed their third child on Dec. 31. Hayes joins Alba and Warren’s two daughters: Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9½.

When she starts filming, the working will have plenty of help as she has been teaching her daughters how to feed their baby brother.

The star recently shared an adorable photo of Honor feeding Hayes with a bottle while he sat her in lap, along with the caption, “These two 💕.”

While the actress and businesswoman shared that she loved spending her morning’s feeding and cuddling her son, she hit the ground running when it came to getting back into shape.

Alba shared how intense her workouts were last month when she posted a red-faced photo of herself along with one of her trainers on Instagram.

“Got back in the 🚲 saddle 💦 ish was hard. #6weekspostpartum thx @aaronhines @cyclehousela & @tracydawnhall 4 motivating me,” she wrote in the caption.

Hines also shared the same photo, writing, “First class back post 👶🏽 and she crushed it!! @jessicaalba.”

The star was active during her pregnancy, often visiting Cycle House in the lead up to her son’s birth.