Jesse Williams Shows Off His Abs During Shirtless Soccer Game in Rio de Janeiro

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams showed off his own anatomy on Thursday during a shirtless game of soccer in Rio de Janeiro.

The actor, 36, and his friends are kicking off the early days of 2018 with a trip to Brazil. Williams (and his rippling abs) was spotted playing an impromptu match with local children in the Tavares Bastos neighborhood — where Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams filmed the video fro the 2002 hit, “Beautiful.”

While he may have stripped off his olive green shirt during the game, Williams did wear a tight-fitting pair of cuffed white jeans, black sneakers, and black Calvin Klein briefs.

The game appeared to go in Williams favor — the star joking on Instagram that he and his friends “smoked these kids.”

Still, in the end, he kept things positive. “Joy: we’ll call it a draw,” he wrote, posing after the match with his fellow players.

Williams’ day in the sun comes after a legal battle with estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee over custody of their two children, Sadie, 3, and Maceo, 2.

The former couple, who filed for divorce in April after five years of marriage, were granted joint legal custody of their two children in August. In the fall, Williams awarded overnight visits with his two children through Dec. 31.

“Aryn is pleased to have an arrangement that will provide stability and continuity for the children so that their best interests are the highest priority,” Drake-Lee’s attorney Jill Hersh said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

Williams is now dating actress Minka Kelly.