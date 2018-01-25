Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly Split Amid Grey's Anatomy Actor's Divorce Battle

Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly have split.

After months of dating, the Grey’s Anatomy actor and Friday Night Lights alum have called it quits, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

Williams, 36, and Kelly, 37, began dating last summer after reportedly meeting while working on a video game, and PEOPLE confirmed their pairing in July, just three months after Williams separated from his wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, with whom he shares two children: daughter Sadie, 3, and son Maceo, 2.

Kelly denied allegations of infideity in October.

“I hope the cheating rumors aren’t true. It would be disappointing,” an Instagram follower wrote in a now-deleted comment on Kelly’s selfie with hairstylist Mark Townsend, E! News reported.

“They’re not,” Kelly shot back. “Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you. Now f— off.”

Later, Kelly told another user that she stands by her words. “Anyone and their assumptions about my personal life can do the same,” she said.

Paul Archuleta /Getty; Jesse Grant/Getty

Williams filed for divorce April 11. The actor first met Drake-Lee, a real estate broker, while working as a schoolteacher in New York. The pair wed in September 2012 after more than five years of dating.

In July, Williams also addressed infidelity rumors surrounding his divorce in JAY-Z‘s short film Footnotes for 4:44, the visual accompaniment to the rapper’s latest album.

Without mentioning his ex by name, the father of two subtly referenced the rumors and revealed how difficult the breakup was.

“I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years — 13 years,” he said. “All of a sudden motherf—ers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship.”

“Like, the most painful experience I’ve had in my life with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute,” he continued.