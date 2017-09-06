Jesse Williams and estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee have been granted joint legal custody of their two children.

A judge signed the order on Aug. 30, just days after the former couple, who filed for divorce in April after five years of marriage, attended “their hearing on child custody, child visitation and co-parenting matters regarding their children” Sadie, 3, and Maceo, 2, on Aug. 24, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

“Aryn is pleased to have an arrangement that will provide stability and continuity for the children so that their best interests are the highest priority,” Drake-Lee’s attorney Jill Hersh said Wednesday in a statement to PEOPLE.

According to the order, “the parents shall share joint legal custody of the children.” It comes two months after Williams filed for joint legal and physical custody in June.

“Each parent shall be designated as a person that the children’s school or activity will contact in the event of an emergency” and “the parents shall have equal access to the children’s school, medical, dental and activities records,” the order reads.

The order also allows the non-custodial parent to contact the children while they are in the other parent’s custody once per day, and the “custodial parent will make best efforts to ensure that the children participate in the call … and return any missed calls.” According to the order, the children may contact the non-custodial parent as frequently as they wish.

The documents also state that “neither parent shall use the children as messengers between them for any purpose” or “use the children’s child care provider(s) as a messenger(s) between them for any purpose. Neither parent shall interrogate a child care provider.”

Additionally, the order states that “neither parent shall introduce a person with whom he or she has a romantic relationship to the children until the relationship has endured at least six (6) months.”

PEOPLE confirmed in July that Grey’s Anatomy star Williams and Friday Night Lights alum Minka Kelly are dating.

“They’re having a good time together,” a source said about the new couple, who have been working on a video game together.

Williams addressed his split from Drake-Lee — and rumors of infidelity — in JAY-Z‘s short film Footnotes for 4:44, a visual accompaniment to the rapper’s album, which was released in July.

Without mentioning his ex by name, Williams subtly referenced the rumors and revealed how difficult the split was.

“I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years — 13 years,” he said. “All of a sudden motherf—ers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship — like, the most painful experience I’ve had in my life with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.”

A rep for Williams had no comment.