Jesse Williams’ Estranged Wife Asks Grey's Anatomy Actor for $27K More in Child Support

Jesse Williams’ estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee has asked to receive additional financial support in order to help cover childcare costs.

Drake-Lee asked to be reimbursed “in the amount of $26,884.50, for [Williams’] one-half share of the children’s schooling and activities, and the nanny costs incurred during his custodial time, of which I have paid 100%,” according to her request for more support, obtained by PEOPLE. The news was first reported by TMZ.

According to court documents previously obtained by PEOPLE, Williams and Drake-Lee were granted joint physical custody of daughter Sadie, 4, and son Maceo, 2½. Last summer, they were granted joint legal custody of their two children.

Although Williams, 36, had previously agreed to pay Drake-Lee $50,695 per month in spousal support beginning Jan. 1, according to the court documents filed on April 9, Drake-Lee has estimated that the cost of her and their two children’s monthly expenses actually totals “$73,369 per month.”

Drake-Lee has also requested an additional $200,000 to go towards paying her attorney’s fees.

Drake-Lee said in the court documents that she had previously received $160,000 from Williams, “of which $100,000 was characterized as an advance toward temporary child support and spousal support, and $60,000 as contribution to my attorney’s fees and costs.”

In addition for paying “100% of the expenses for the children, including school tuition and classes,” Drake-Lee claimed in the documents that “from my support, I am paying housing expenses associated with our community residence, including mortgage and property taxes, and I am paying all of the costs for our joint nanny.”

“The order will give the children the opportunity to continue participating in the activities and events to which they have grown accustomed, and will allow them to live comfortable in both Petitioner’s home and mine,” she added.

Williams wed Drake-Lee, a real estate broker, in Los Angeles in September 2012. At the time, they had been dating for over five years. They first met while Williams was working as a teacher in New York.

After five years of marriage, Williams filed for divorce in April 2017.