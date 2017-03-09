'Love Is in the Air!': Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Is 'Super Excited' that One of Her Brothers Is Courting

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is elated that one of her brothers has entered into a courtship!

PEOPLE exclusively revealed on Wednesday that Joseph Duggar has entered into a courtship with family friend Kendra Caldwell after the pair met through their church.

Shortly after 22-year-old Joseph’s courtship was announced, Jessa, 24, and her husband Ben, 21, congratulated the new couple — with some help from little Henry!

“Congrats Joe and Kendra,” Ben started off the video, shared on the Seewald family website.

“We are super excited for you all. It’s been quite a while since we’ve had one of the brothers in a courtship,” added Jessa, who held 1-moth old Henry. “So maybe some of the other guys will follow your lead now.”

Love is in the air! 😍😍 Congrats to my bro Joe, and his girlfriend Kendra! 💞https://t.co/OfasUi3IvV pic.twitter.com/EyhvPZwl6r — Jessa Seewald (@JessaSeewald) March 9, 2017

The Counting On star also took to Twitter to share the news. “Love is in the air! Congrats to my bro Joe, and his girlfriend Kendra!” she tweeted.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Joseph said about entering into a courtship: “We are so excited to share the news with others that we are courting. Our families are close friends through church and this has allowed Kendra and me to get to know each other. She’s the best!”

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

Caldwell, 18, added: “I’m looking forward to getting to spend more time with Joseph as we take this exciting step toward a new season in life. It’s a really wonderful moment!”

Tune-in to new episodes of Counting On, which begin airing this summer on TLC.