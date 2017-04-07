'Superman!' Jessa (Duggar) Seewald's Baby Henry Turns 2 Months Old — See the Adorable Pic

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald‘s baby Henry is growing up!

The Counting On star took to Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable picture, celebrating her son turning 2 months old.

“Superman!” gushed Jessa, 24. “Y’all, Henry turned two months old today!” (Check out the full 2-month photo album on her website.)

The sweet shot comes just a few days after the TLC star shared a photo of Henry taking his very first steps.

“Ya know, a month old, and already takin’ my first steps,” she captioned the picture. “#HenryWilberforceSeewald.”

And Henry isn’t the only one celebrating milestones: his cousin Israel, the firstborn son of Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard turned 2 on Thursday.

In a video uploaded to their family website, Jessa’s husband Ben Seewald and their 1-year-old son Spurgeon wished Israel a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday, cousin Israel! Say: ‘I miss you,’ ” Ben, 21, says in the clip as he bounces Spurgeon on his lap. “We’ll see you soon, cousin Israel.”

Israel’s parents also took to their own family blog to wish their little boy a happy birthday with a sweet message.

“It’s so hard to believe our little Israel is already 2 years old! He loves playing play-dough, basketball, soccer, football, killing bugs, reading books, eating food and running with Daddy!” Jill, 25, and Derick, 28, captioned a photo of Israel holding up a number two candle.

“Israel, we pray you will grow up to love Jesus and serve others!” they continued. “You are a sweet little guy and we love you so much!”