'12 Lbs. of Chubs': Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Shares Adorable Photos of 1-Month-Old Henry

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald‘s baby boy is getting bigger by the day!

In early February, the Counting On star, her husband Ben and their 1-year-old son Spurgeon welcomed the newest addition into the growing Seewald family: Henry Wilberforce. And within his first month of life, little Henry has increased his weight one-and-a-half times!

On Thursday, the mother of two shared an adorable new photo of her 1-month-old babe sporting a bow tie sticker on his white onesie that reads “1 month.”

“Where has the time gone? 1 month old and 12 lbs of chubs. Henry,” Jessa, 24, captioned the photo collage of her son shared to Instagram.



Jessa also posted more photos of her baby boy on the Seewald family website, which included at-home snapshots of big brother Spurgeon holding Henry, Henry in a swaddle, and Ben and his two sons hanging out in the family living room.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE last month, Jessa and Ben said about Henry’s arrival, “We are so happy to announce the arrival of our sweet second son. He was born at 4:26 a.m. this morning, weighing 8 lbs. and 11 oz., and measuring 21 3/4 in. long. Mom and baby are both doing well. We are so thankful to God for this precious new gift of life and are excited to be a family of four! Thanks to everyone for your prayers and well wishes!”

Tune-in to new episodes of Counting On, which begin airing this summer on TLC.