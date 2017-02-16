Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Says Husband Ben Changes All the Diapers: 'He Can Do It with His Eyes Closed!

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and husband Ben show off their second son, Henry, just days after his birth and talk about their plan for more children. Subscribe now for this Duggar exclusive – only in PEOPLE!

At the Seewald house, daddy is always on diaper duty.

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald opens up about she and husband Ben Seewald are juggling parenting duties as a new family of four in this week’s issue of PEOPLE.

Though their second son, Henry Wilberforce, was just born on Feb. 6, the Seewalds have already settled into a routine: she feeds the baby, and he changes all the diapers.

“He’s gotten so good he could do it with his eyes closed!” Jessa, 24, tells PEOPLE.

While she’s quickly mastered the art of multitasking, she says, Jessa’s husband appreciates the even parent-baby ratio. “Right now we have two kids and there’s two of us, so it’s man-to-man coverage,” says Ben, 21.

And though they are still adjusting to life with a newborn in addition to their 15-month-old son, Spurgeon, the Counting On stars are still committed to following in the path of Jessa’s famously large family and expanding their brood.

Jokes Ben, “When we have more, we’ll have to switch it up to a zone defense!”

–With LINDSAY KIMBLE