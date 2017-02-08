Party of Four! See Ben and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald's First Family Photo with Newborn Son

And baby makes four.

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and her husband Ben welcomed their second child — a boy — on Monday, and PEOPLE can reveal the adorable first family photo of the couple with their newborn son and his big brother Spurgeon, 15 months.

Jessa, 24, and Ben, 21, also appeared in a TLC video to introduce the new addition to their family.

“We are so excited to introduce our little baby boy to the world,” said Jessa. “I think it’s really awesome that we have two little boys so close together in age. I know they’re going to be best friends and love growing up and doing everything together, so I’m looking forward to seeing that. I know Ben’s probably going to have them out in the backyard playing football in the next couple of years!”

“It was definitely a challenge trying to keep the gender a secret,” added Ben, who revealed that their son would probably also have a unique name, just like his brother — though they haven’t settled on anything yet.

“When the baby was finally born and we got to hold him for the first time, I started crying,” said Jessa. “And I think Ben had tears in his eyes.”

“We want to thank everyone for their love and prayers and support for us during this labor and delivery,” she added.

The Counting On stars exclusively announced the birth of her second baby boy to PEOPLE on Monday, revealing that he was born at 4:26 a.m., weighing 8 lbs. and 11 oz. and measuring 21¾ in. long.

“Mom and baby are both doing well,” said the happy couple. “We are so thankful to God for this precious new gift of life and are excited to be a family of four!”

The proud parents, who have been married since November 2014, have also been open about their desire to adopt in the future.

“I was teasing him when I was in labor ­— I don’t really think I was teasing, actually, I told him while I was in labor: ‘Babe, we are not having any more kids after this,’ ” Jessa told PEOPLE after welcoming her first child, Spurgeon, in November 2015. “We are adopting all the rest!”

