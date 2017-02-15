Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Gets Real About Home Birth: ‘My Mom and Sister Walked in While I Was Pushing’

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and husband Ben show off their second son, Henry, just days after his birth and talk about their plan for more children. Subscribe now for this Duggar exclusive — only in PEOPLE!

Unlike her nearly two-day labor with Spurgeon, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald‘s second delivery was surprisingly fast in comparison — so fast that some of her family members almost missed it!

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE in this week’s issue, the Counting On star opens up about her home birth experience welcoming her second child, Henry Wilberforce, on Feb. 6.

Jessa, 24, enlisted the same midwife and assistant to deliver the baby as with her first son Spurgeon, now 15 months. Just before midnight on Feb. 5, her water broke, and within two hours she was experiencing strong contractions.

The TLC star says she and her husband Ben Seewald, 21, were “surprised how fast it went,” and baby Henry was born at 4:26 a.m., weighing 8 lbs., 11 oz. — arriving so quickly matriarch Michelle Duggar, 50, and oldest Duggar daughter Jana, 27, nearly missed the birth.

“They came at the very end,” says Jessa. “I was already pushing when they walked in the door.”



One person Jessa was especially happy to have present was sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard, who’s also expecting her second son in July. (Jill share toddler Israel, 22 months, with her husband, Derick, 27.)

“We were really thankful that she was able to be here,” Jessa says of Jill, 25. “It was so fun to have her here to meet Henry.”



—With AURELIE CORINTHIOS