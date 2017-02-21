Jessa (Duggar) Seewald’s Heart Is ‘Full of Love’ for Her Two Sons 2 Weeks After Giving Birth

As Jessa (Duggar) Seewald‘s household grows, so does her heart.

On Tuesday, the Counting On star shared a precious new photo of her newborn son, Henry Wilberforce, fast sleep in her arms while his big brother Spurgeon, 15 months, plays with some toys nearby.

“My [heart emoji] is full,” the mom of two captioned the photo.

Spurgeon seems to be getting used to the idea of having a baby brother. Though his mom recently revealed to PEOPLE that he didn’t initially know what to make of his infant brother, who was born on Feb. 6.

“We thought, ‘This is going to be so adorable,’ but he wasn’t really sure about it,” the 24-year-old said. “He thought Henry was a toy, so he wanted to touch his eyes and put his finger in the baby’s mouth.”

Her husband Ben, 21, also added that Spurgeon “has no concept of being soft.”

As for adding to their little family, the couple admitted that they first need to expand their square footage.

“We just need a little more space,” Jessa said. “We’re always checking the market!”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.