Jessa Duggar Seewald’s Baby Boy Henry Is All Smiles After He ‘Woke Up Happy’ from His Nap

Somebody woke up in good spirits after his nap!
Jessa (Duggar) Seewald shared an adorable video of her 2-month-old baby boy Henry Wilberforce on Friday after he had just woken up from a midday snooze.
Sitting in his infant car seat and wrapped up in a white blanket, the mother of two filmed little Henry smiling back at her as she said hello.
“Hi!” Jessa said to her baby, whose eyes widened as he flashed a sweet, gummy smile at his mama.
“Did you have a good nap?” she asked her smiling boy.
“Woke up happy,” said the Counting On star. “I love you. You’re so sweet.”
Earlier this month, Jessa, 24, shared an adorable picture of her youngest son turning 2 months old. “Superman!” gushed Jessa. “Y’all, Henry turned two months old today!” (Check out the full 2-month photo album on her website.)
The sweet shot came just a few days after the TLC star shared a photo of Henry taking his very first steps. “Ya know, a month old, and already takin’ my first steps,” she captioned the picture. “#HenryWilberforceSeewald.”
In July, Jessa and her husband Ben Seewald, who are also parents to 1-year-old son Spurgeon, will welcome a new addition to their extended family when sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard gives birth to her second child: a son, due in July.
Tune-in to new episodes of Counting On begin airing this Summer on TLC.