Jessa Duggar Writes Romantic 3-Year Wedding Anniversary Letter to Husband Ben: 'I Think the World of You!'

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald‘s heart is overflowing with gratefulness for her husband, Ben.

Three years ago, the duo tied the knot before a packed crowd of more than 1,000 at the First Baptist Church in Bentonville, Arkansas, and their love has only grown deeper since that magical day in 2014.

To celebrate their three-year wedding anniversary Wednesday, Jessa, 24, wrote an romantic letter to Ben, which was shared on their family website.

“I thought we’d reached the pinnacle of our love on this day, three years ago… but since then, you’ve taken me from the mountain top up into the clouds! Darling, I love you more today than ever before,” Jessa began. “Sure, we worked through our squabbles and disagreements, like anyone else. But because of your meekness and gentleness in the midst of trials, I always come out loving you even more.”

I thought that we'd reached the pinnacle of our love on this day, three years ago… :click the link in my bio to read more: A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Nov 1, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

Jessa praised her book-loving husband, with whom she shares sons Spurgeon, who turns 2 Nov. 5, and Henry, nearly 8 months, for consistently prioritizing his faith both personally and in their family.

“You are my calm when things are going haywire. Over and over, I’ve heard you say, ‘It’ll be ok, Babe, just take a deep breath.’ And it’s just what I’ve needed at that very moment. You know when I’m stressed you do whatever to help lighten my load,” she continued.

In addition to highlighting his cooking skills and “little selfless expressions,” the Counting On star complimented Ben, 22, as “one of the most down-to-earth and humble people I know” and someone she can “have fun and laugh together” with.

“I love your made-up jokes and your cheesy play on words. You have me laughing out loud all the time. I genuinely love your sense of humor,” she wrote.

“The list of the things I love about you is endless. I am forever being reminded of just how incredibly blessed I am to call you mine,” the mother of two continued. “I think the world of you!”

After the couple said their vows three years ago, Jessa’s mother, Michelle Duggar, gave a shout-out to PEOPLE about her new son-in-law, who is the eldest of seven children.

“Ben is a peacemaker and a gentle, kind man,” Michelle said. “I am grateful for the way the Lord brings two people together. We love Jessa so much and are so happy for her.”