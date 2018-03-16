Jessa Duggar Is Not Pregnant with Third Baby, Family Spokesperson Confirms

A Duggar baby boom is definitely in full swing — but that doesn’t include Jessa (Duggar) Seewald.

Despite tabloid reports surfacing this week claiming Jessa, 25, is expecting her third child with husband Ben, 22, a spokesperson for the family tells PEOPLE that the Counting On star is not pregnant. E! News was the first to report the news.

Jessa and Ben tied the knot in front of a packed crowd of more than 1,000 people at the First Baptist Church in Bentonville, Arkansas, in 2014. They have since welcomed sons Spurgeon Elliot, 2, and Henry Wilberforce, 13 months.

On an episode of the family’s TLC reality show last year, the couple opened up about how things have gotten “a little more busy” in their household with two kids under two.

“One adjustment going from one child to two is there are so many diapers and they pile up so fast,” said Ben. “We take the trash out a lot more often!”

“I kind of expected it to be a challenge going from one to two kids — I feel like every day is different,” said Jessa. “Some days it’s very, very simple. … Other days, it’s a little more chaotic.”

Jessa and Ben also opened up to PEOPLE last year about their hopes of expanding their brood in the future, with Jessa noting that “adopting and fostering to adopt is very much in our hearts.”

“Right now we have two kids and there’s two of us, so it’s man-to-man coverage,” said Ben. “When we have more, we’ll have to switch it up to a zone defense!”

And Jessa — who comes from a megafamily herself — credits her mother, Michelle, for teaching her an invaluable lesson she implements into her home: the power of love.

“My mom always says, ‘Love doesn’t divide, it multiplies,’ ” she said. “It’s so true.”