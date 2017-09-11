It was a match made in style heaven!

Before Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her now-husband Jeremy even met, her older sister, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, had an idea that she’d like the former pro soccer player based off one specific clothing choice.

In a sneak peek of Monday night’s Counting On season premiere, Jinger and Jeremy meet up with Jessa and Ben Seewald in San Antonio, Texas, where they recall the first time they met Jeremy.

“San Antonio is a very special place for Jinger and Jeremy because that’s where we first met Jeremy and that’s kind of what got everything going,” Ben explains in the clip.

“Me and Jessa were planning to meet up with her family for a little family vacation, but we got into town first,” Ben shares. “We had a few extra hours before we were going to meet up with her family, so I called up a friend of mine that lived there. He was at work, but he said, ‘Hey, there’s some people from our church having some pizza over at a friend’s house.’ He said, ‘I’ll call up somebody and they’ll come pick you up and bring you over.’ We met up behind the Alamo; we walked up there and he picked us up and drove us over to [Jeremy’s] house.”

While at Jeremy’s house, the duo hit it off and became fast friends.

“Once we started talking, I thought, ‘Okay, I really need to stay in touch with this guy somehow,” Ben recalls of meeting his now brother-in-law.

“We clicked. You know, there’s some people you meet in life and you get along with them right away. That’s how it was with me and Ben especially,” adds Jeremy. “So we started keeping in touch.”

While Ben remembers quickly clicking with Jeremy, Jessa reflects on another very specific detail — one that she knew Jinger would be impressed by.

“I remember what you were wearing that night because Jinger told me that she loved this certain kind of sweater and then you were wearing that sweater. And so I thought Oh, Jinger would really like this guy’s style,” Jessa shares.

“Wow, that’s crazy,” Jeremy says with a laugh. “It’s amazing the little details.”

Jinger, too, specifically remembered Jessa telling her about Jeremy’s sweater choice.

“She came back and she was like’ Yeah, so I went to this church fellowship, met some awesome people and this young pastor there,” says Jinger. “And he’s pastoring a church in Laredo and Ben and him hit it off.”

Although Jessa admits that it “did cross my mind” that her sister would like Jeremy’s sweater, she didn’t anticipate the two falling in love. “I never thought y’all would end up together. It was hilarious,” she says with a laugh.

This November, Jeremy and Jinger will be celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary.

Asked if they’re hoping to add a little one to their family, Jeremy shares, “We both have a soft spot in our hearts for our little nieces and nephews and so when we see Spurgeon and Henry, it definitely makes us look forward to a family one day as well.”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.