Jessa Duggar Gets 'Sentimental' After Giving Son Spurgeon His First Haircut on Counting On

When it came time for Jessa (Duggar) Seewald‘s eldest son to get his first haircut, the Counting On star decided to do it herself.

Last summer, Spurgeon Elliot received his first trim at the age of 18 months from his mama — but it came with some hesitancy on her part.

“The strategy for giving Spurgeon his haircut is to distract him so he doesn’t really know what’s going on,” Jessa, 25, explains in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Monday evening’s episode of the TLC series, which documents the cut. “I’m going to try to distract him and then just kind of sneak in there and trim it up.”

“I think the plan is that I’m going to hold him and turn on a cartoon for him,” shares husband Ben Seewald. “If we can get him focused on something, then maybe he won’t move his head around a lot or try to grab Jessa’s hand or anything like that. And we should be able to get the job done.”

For the monumental milestone, the parents of two — they also share 13-month-old son Henry — tag-teamed: Ben held Spurgeon on his lap while Jessa sat on another chair and trimmed.

But ahead of making the first cut, Jessa expresses her sadness about snipping “his precious little curls.”

“Spurgeon’s first haircut is kind of a milestone,” says Ben, 22. “I think it’s more significant for Jessa than for me.”

When he suggests that they cut some hair from the back of Spurgeon’s head, Jessa is reluctant. “I don’t want to cut anything — I didn’t want to cut anything,” she says with a smile.

“I know he’s going to have a lot more haircuts, and I know that this is the first of many, but she’s just a little sentimental about those curls,” says Ben.

Although the couple said “snip snip!” to the curls, Jessa snapped before and after photos — and saved one “ringlet” for memory’s sake.

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.