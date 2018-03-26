3 Kids in 4 Years? Jessa Duggar Contemplates Having Another Baby with Husband Ben Seewald

Lots of milestones are in store for the Duggar family this year.

Come summer, Counting On will return with new episodes of the TLC show the lives of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s children.

“It’s crazy how much has changed in our family over the past year and there’s so much more to come,” Jessa (Duggar) Seewald says in PEOPLE’s exclusive supertease of the upcoming summer season. “Babies, relationships and milestones are always happening.”

When new episodes of the reality series air, audiences will see inside Josiah Duggar’s courtship with Lauren Swanson, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s honeymoon and pregnancy announcement, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo’s reveal that she’s expecting her first child with husband Jeremy Vuolo, and Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth’s pregnancy journey with husband Austin Forsyth.

During a visit to the doctor’s office, then-pregnant Joy-Anna and Austin are presented with their “initial risk assessment” while sitting with a medical professional.

“I’m just having to remind myself not to let the fears and anxiety things take over,” shares Joy-Anna, who was rushed to the hospital in February for an an emergency C-section after being in labor for over 20 hours at home. On Feb. 23, she welcomed a healthy baby boy, Gideon Martyn Forsyth.

Fans will also see mother of two Jessa contemplate the possibility of a third child with husband Ben Seewald.

While at the dinner table, Ben says to Jessa, “What if we have another kid by the end of four years?”

The couple wed in 2014 and has welcomed two children over the course of their nearly four-year marriage: sons Spurgeon Elliot, 28 months, and Henry Wilberforce, 13 months.

In the supertease, Jessa and Ben are asked how they keep the “spark” alive in their marriage with two young children, and Jessa, 25, admits, “There’s days where it feels like we have just hardly any time in the evening together.”

“It seems like our family never slows down,” says Jessa, before Joy-Anna chimes in: “You never know what’s going to happen next.”

Counting On returns this summer on TLC.