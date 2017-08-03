TV

The Cutest Pics of Jessa (Duggar) Seewald's Adorable Sons Spurgeon & Henry

The Counting On star and husband Ben share sweet snapshots with their two sons

By @gracegavilanes

MEET THE SEEWALDS

Jessa and Ben Seewald welcomed their first child, Spurgeon Elliot, on Nov. 5, a few days after her Nov. 1 due date – the couple's first wedding anniversary. "I can't believe he's ours," the new mom told PEOPLE exclusively. "It is so amazing. He's a miracle."

WELCOME TO THE WORLD

The couple introduced the newest addition to their family on Instagram. "So in love with our little man!" wrote Jessa.

ALL WRAPPED UP

"Every time I look into this precious little face, I can't believe he's really mine!" Jessa captioned this 'gram. "I feel blessed beyond measure!"

HATS OFF

Kudos to the Seewald family for capturing such a cute moment of Spurgeon napping in his blue hat. "Can't believe my baby boy is already 1 week old!" captioned Jessa.

FATHER & SON

The new mom snapped a candid moment shared between dad Ben and Spurgeon (nicknamed Quincy). "To see him so tenderly caring for our baby … melts my heart!" she wrote.

SWEET DREAMS

Here, baby Spurgeon smiles in his sleep, prompting mom Jessa to wonder "what it is that babies dream about…"

BABY STYLE

"We thought the hat was adorable, but little man was less than impressed," wrote dad Ben of Spurgeon.

CHUBBY CHEEKS

We can't get enough of baby Spurgeon's cute face – and neither can his mom. "'Ok mom, you're smothering me with all the kisses!' " she captioned the sweet snapshot. "But those chubby cheeks are absolutely irresistible! I'm in love!"

THE MAKING OF A STYLE ICON

Just over a month old, baby Spurgeon Seewald rocked his cousin Israel's little overalls like a total pro. "We're loving all the cute hand-me-down outfits from Israel. Little overalls are so adorable on baby boys!" Jessa tweeted of the clothes, which she got from Israel's mom (and her sister), Jill (Duggar) Dillard.

BROW GAME STRONG

"Love it when he raises his little eyebrows like this!" the new mom shared on Instagram.

READY FOR SANTA

This December, baby Spurgeon showed off his Christmas spirit in a squee-worthy onesie complete with little reindeer and snowflakes.

SWEATER WEATHER

To the surprise of no one, Spurgeon looked adorable in the clothes he was gifted for the holiday. "Thanks for the Christmas outfit, Mimi," Jessa captioned pictures of her little one in his teeny-tiny new sweater.

FACE TO FACE

Jessa's proves he owns his cuteness no matter what his expression. From skeptical and apathetic to ecstatic, Spurgeon has the full range of baby faces down – and they'll definitely make you smile!

BUMPING AROUND

At 1 month old, Spurgeon has already chosen a side of the Yankees/Red Sox rivalry! Jessa posted a pic of her little guy preparing for a "fist bump, bro" in a too-cute baseball cap.

MINI MILESTONE

Jessa and Ben are proud parents! The pair celebrated their son's four-month "birthday" with a visit to Loblolly Creamery in Arkansas.

CUDDLE TIME

Aunt Jordyn cozied up to her pint-sized nephew and snapped a selfie to document the cute moment.

REST & RELAXATION

This enjoys his naps with a fleece blanket and plush giraffe.

BEARY SWEET

Aww! Spurgeon made a new friend, and mom Jessa was quick to capture the adorable moment.

BEANIE BABY

Have you seen a more stylish kid? Spurgeon was the epitome of cool with his gray beanie, striped pants and white tee.

HANGING OUT

Play time! A onesie-clad Spurgeon had himself some fun in his playpen.

HITTING SNOOZE

Jessa and Ben's second child, son Henry, whom they welcomed in February 2017, clocks in some sleep while older brother Spurgeon plays with toys.

LITTLE GUYS

Spurgeon teaches Henry how to pose in front of the camera.

FOR THE LOVE OF SPORTS

Spurgeon and Henry sport matching onesies while hanging with their dad.

FAMILY PORTRAIT

So sweet! The Seewald family gather for a cute group photo.

TIME FLIES

Pictured here at 3 months old, Henry shows off his smirk during a photo shoot.

ALL TIED UP

Jessa shares monthly snapshots of a bowtie-clad Henry. 

