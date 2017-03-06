Big sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald couldn’t be more excited for younger sister Joy-Anna Duggar‘s recent engagement!

PEOPLE confirmed on Friday that Joy-Anna, 19, got engaged to her beau, Austin Forsyth, after almost four months of courting.

To congratulate the soon-to-be married couple, Jessa and her husband Ben, and their two little boys — Spurgeon, 1 and 1-month-old Henry — sent their warm wishes via video to the newly engaged pair.

“Hey Joy and Austin, congratulations!” Ben says in a video shared on the Seewald family website.

“We’re super excited for y’all, getting engaged and we are looking forward to the big day — your wedding day,” says Jessa.

She adds: “The little boys say congratulations too. There’s Henry and Spurgey saying, ‘Yay, we’re happy to have another uncle.’ We love y’all.”

Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband Derick also wished Joy-Anna a sweet congratulations after the announcement was made.

“Hey Joy and Austin, congratulations! We just heard the good news on the engagement,” Derick says in a video.

“Yeah, we’re so excited for you all!” Jill adds, who has a little help from their son, Israel, saying, “I love you.”

“We love you guys,” Derick closes. “Congratulations.”

Joy-Anna and Forsyth, 23, also announced their engagement on Friday in a video on the Duggar family website.

“Austin made this day really, really special,” Joy-Anna says, “and then he asked me to marry him, and I said yes.”

Adds Forsyth, “I knew we were ready for this next step because everything fell into place. … Everything was just perfect.”

“We get to hold hands now,” says Joy-Anna, clutching her fiancés palm — “so that’s really special.”

Adds Forsyth, “I feel like engagement is more special because we’re committed to each other now, and we’re just moving forward to the day that we get married, and it’s exciting.”

A new season of Counting On, which will chronicle wedding planning and even show Joy-Anna’s older sister Jessa in labor before welcoming her second child, returns later this year.