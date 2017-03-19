Jerseylicious Star Mike Aktari Dead at 28: 'My Heart Has Never Hurt This Hard,' Says Ex-Girlfriend

Mike Aktari, who appeared in the Style Network reality show Jerseylicious from 2010 to 2013, died on Monday in his hometown of Westbury, New York. He was 28.

Police sources told TMZ no foul play is suspected in the personal trainer’s death and toxicology reports are pending.

Aktari was best known for being the boyfriend of Olivia Blois Sharpe, 29, a makeup artist who worked at the Gatsby Salon, which the reality series centered around. Tension between Blois Sharpe and Aktari’s ex-girlfriend who also worked at the salon as a stylist, Tracy DiMarco, was a major source of a drama in the show.

Although Aktari and Blois Sharpe were no longer dating at the time of his death, she shared two emotional tributes to him on Instagram.

“My heart has never hurt this hard,” she captioned a collage of photos featuring the former couple Tuesday. “I wouldn’t trade those three years we spent together for the world. You showed me never ending love and loyalty. You accepted me as my crazy goofy self and loved it. You looked at me the way no one ever has. You had the most wonderful heart. I wish I made more of an attempt to get together to catch up when you asked. I’ll always love you Milad.”

On Wednesday, the makeup artist shared another snap with Atkari that she calls one of her “favorite photos” together.

“Our time here is so valuable and limited. If there is someone who has a part of your heart, no matter what has transpired in the past, no matter what the situation might be..LET THEM KNOW how much they mean to you,” Blois Sharpe advised her followers. “Milad takes a piece of my heart with him.”

Jerseylicious ended when the Style Network was discontinued in 2013.