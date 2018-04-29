Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Fights with Girlfriend for Keeping 'Sex Videos' of Her Ex

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is taking a feud with girlfriend Jen Harley public after the couple welcomed a daughter, Ariana Sky, earlier this month.

The Jersey Shore star, 32, shared signs of trouble in their relationship when he posted on his Instagram Story over the weekend.

“Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter. Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving,” he wrote on Sunday, adding the hashtags #Facts and #YeahhhhhhBuddyyyy.

In a follow-up post, he asked fans to vote “yes” or “no” in a poll. “If your significant other keeps sex videos of their ex, shouldn’t they show enough respect to delete them, esp after being in a new relationship for over a year? #GiveMeYourThoughts.”

Ortiz-Magro went on to share an image of his head edited into a poster for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s movie Rampage (which he changed to read “Ronpage”) as well as support from his reality show cast members.

In a text exchange with Deena Nicole Cortese, she sided with Ortiz-Magro. “Wow that’s insane,” she wrote, adding, “What girl even keeps that lol.”

The reality star also shared a slew of Instagram messages from fans telling him that his girlfriend was in the wrong.

Harley, who is already mom to son Mason from a previous relationship, shot back in her own Instagram story, writing, “Can’t turn a coke head into a father! Yeahhh buddy.”

Ortiz-Magro previously explained to PEOPLE that he and Harley are “in talks” about an engagement “down the line,” but were “focused on having the baby” and taking things “one step at a time.”

“It’s going to be a really, really good year with the baby coming and the show coming back. It’s really a blessing,” he said.

Ortiz-Magro is no stranger his relationships playing out in the public eye. His on-again, off-again relationship with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola lasted eight years, three of which were captured on the original run of Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012.

During the premiere of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Ortiz-Magro also admitted to cheating on Giancola after they moved in together following their reality show’s original run.

“Once we left the shore house, me and Sam decided we were going to take the next step — we moved in with each other,” he explained. “And we were getting towards that stage where it was like, I either have to s— or get off the pot.”

“She gave me a timeline. She was like, I want to get married in six months — and I’m still trying to figure my life out,” he continued. “I got cold feet. I wanted to do the right thing, but there was a part of me that was like, ‘I’m not going to do the right thing.’ So I didn’t do it. I ended up cheating, she found out. I blew it. It’s over.”