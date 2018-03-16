Jersey Shore's Snooki Says the Situation Wouldn't Survive Prison for Tax Evasion: 'It's Scary'

In the words of the O.G. meatball herself: They’re back, bitches.

On Thursday, MTV debuted the official trailer for the highly-anticipated Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which reunites the original housemates minus Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola — and it’s everything we wanted it to be and more.

It’s been a while we last saw this crew of professional fist-pumpers, but they’re proving that the more things change, the more they stay the same. In the trailer, Ronnie, 32, wrestles with the fact that he’s a soon-to-be dad; JWoww, 32, hits the strip club; Snooki, 30, chugs pickle juice — and everyone involved takes a lot of shots.

“We’re going harder than we’ve ever gone before,” promises Pauly, 37.

“We’re older,” admits Ronnie. “But I don’t think many of us are wiser.”

But the trailer also touches on a real “situation”: Mike, 35, who pleaded guilty to tax evasion in a New Jersey federal court in January.

“It’s the United States vs. The Situation,” he says.

“Dude. Prison’s no joke. It’s scary,” says Snooki. “He’s literally not going to survive.”

Mike and his brother Marc were initially indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records. Initially, they pled not guilty to all charges.

According to TMZ, Mike is facing up to five years in prison and will have to pay $123,913 in restitution to the IRS. The judge could also tack on a fine at his sentencing, which is set for April 25.

“The plea terms call for a balance between punishing the wrong committed and conditions that facilitate Mike living a productive, law-abiding life moving forward,” his attorneys, Henry E. Klingeman and Kristen M. Santillo, told the outlet in a statement. “Following through on this plea agreement, Michael intends to pay restitution before sentencing.”

Speaking to PEOPLE last year, Sorrentino said he was “trying to take these experiences that are coming my way and make them a positive.”

“Obviously these certain circumstances that are going on right now aren’t the best,” he said. “But I’m just living the simple life — I have a girlfriend, I’ve been clean and sober over a year and a half, I go to meetings, I take care of my body and I’m just kind of enjoying the next chapter of my life.”