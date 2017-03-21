Already Over! Jersey Shore's Ronnie Magro Opens Up About Split from Malika Haqq

Their romance may have been short-lived, but Ronnie Magro and Malika Haqq developed a true friendship.

The Jersey Shore alum and Haqq, Khloé Kardashian‘s BFF, met while filming season 2 of E! relationship rehab series Famously Single, which is set to premiere later this summer. They confirmed they were dating last December, but called it quits by February.

“No, me and Malika are not together,” Magro, 31, confirmed to E! News during an interview at the NBC Summer Press Day on Monday.

But that doesn’t mean they didn’t feel a genuine connection.

“I feel like with me and Malika … we had a connection,” Magro continued. “When you meet somebody, you’re super attracted to them and you’re like: ‘I want to sleep with you.’ And with Malika it was like: ‘I want to get to know you.’ I feel like we had more of a friendship.”

“You’ll see throughout the show how our bond and connection grows,” he added.

And these days, Magro says he’s enjoying the single life — in particular with his Jersey Shore costar Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio.

“I still talk to everybody from the show. It’s easier for all of them to get together because they’re on the East Coast, and I’m out here living in L.A. now,” he revealed. “So I see Pauly a lot more than I see anybody because he’s right there in Vegas. I just go see him DJ, do his thing, Vegas pool parties. You know, the single thing!”

Famously Single season 2 premieres July 9 at 10 p.m. ET on E!