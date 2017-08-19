Get ready for another summer at the Shore!

Five years after Jersey Shore fans said goodbye to the reality series following the season 6 finale in 2012, two of the show’s stars are returning for a spinoff.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, who starred on all six seasons of Jersey Shore, will be joining Mob Wives‘ Drita D’avanzo on the new VH1 production, Celebrity Shore (a working title of the show), PEOPLE can confirm.

When the new series premieres, audiences will watch Snooki and JWoww head back to the beach with their reality star friends for another summer at the Jersey Shore.

This Sunday, E! will premiere the reunion-centered docu-series, Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore, also starring Snooki and JWoww.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the upcoming docu-series last month. Road Trip Reunion will capture the cast taking an epic trip down memory lane, making all the familiar stops along the way — Jenks, anyone? — as they share stories, revisit hot spots and catch up on each other’s current lives.

Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore premieres Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET on E!