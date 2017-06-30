'Meatball Power'! The Ladies of Jersey Shore Are Matchy-Matchy for Epic Reunion

It’s been five years since they said goodbye to Jersey Shore, but these girls are “ride or die” for life.

On Thursday, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jennifer “JWOWW” Farley, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Deena Nicole Cortese proved just how tight they are at their (matchy-matchy) reunion!

To document their epic time together, each of the former MTV stars took to Instagram to share some snaps from the reunion.

“REUNION TIME,” Snooki captioned a group shot.

“Loving these girls forever ❤ #myfamily #bestfriendsforever #rideordiebitches #truefriends #realbitches,” she wrote about a second image of the ladies.

“Meatball power 🙋🏽🙋🏽 @deenanicolemtv 👯” she captioned an image of herself and Deena.

JWOWW also shared two group shots of the ladies, including a snap of them enjoying a glass of wine.

“Someone forgot to tell me about the white short memo 🖕🏽😑🙃😍😂🤷🏽‍♀️” she joked about not matching with each of her former castmates, who each sported white shorts.

The hit MTV series first premiered in 2009 and aired for six seasons before it wrapped in 2012.

Earlier this year, the group had another reunion for Sammi’s 30th birthday in March. Snooki and JWoww took the night off from parenting — they each have little ones at home — to dance and drink with fellow castmates Deena and Vinny Guadagnino.

And back in September, JWoww and Snooki stopped by PEOPLE Now to talk about bringing their own children back to the house where Jersey Shore was filmed.

“I brought so many cans of Lysol,” JWoww said of entering the home. Snooki added: “I washed my kids like five times when they got home because you just know how dirty that house used to be.”

Despite all being in different stages of life since the show wrapped, the women said they are ready to revisit their old stomping grounds on the real Jersey Shore.

“I’m hoping,” Snooki said of a reunion series with her fellow cast members. “I mean, because they always talk about it, so I’m hoping because that would be awesome.”