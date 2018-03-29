Jersey Shore's Snooki Breaks Down on Family Vacation: 'This Is Going to F—ing Ruin My Marriage'

The cabs are here — and so is the drama.

On Thursday, MTV unveiled the newest promo for the highly-anticipated Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which reunites the original housemates minus Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. And if the latest footage is any indication, it doesn’t take long at all for this family to get right back at each other’s throats in between peeing in the pool and chanting about T-shirt time.

One major player? Ronnie, who fights with pretty much the entire cast — and appears to have a little bit of a wandering eye problem, despite the fact that he’s expecting his first child with girlfriend Jen Harley.

“If Ronnie gets any closer to this girl, he’s about to have a second baby mama,” warns Vinny, who himself admits that “going out in Miami and being in a relationship is pretty hard.” (Pauly, however appears to be on an entirely different wavelength: He’s ring-shopping.)

And if you were wondering about our beloved Snooki, she’s got her fair share of issues, too — including tension between her and Vinny. (The two hooked up years ago.)

“This is literally going to f—ing ruin my marriage,” she tearfully says at one point, as Ronnie points out the former flames “have a history together.”

RELATED VIDEO: Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Her Plans for Baby #3

But it appears Snooki’s marriage is doing just fine. Earlier this year, her hubby Jionni LaValle made a point to set the record straight about the couple’s relationship after tabloid reports alleged their marriage was on the rocks. (They tied the knot in 2014 and share two kids: son Lorenzo, 5, and daughter Giovanna, 3.)

“My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it,” he explained on Instagram. “Nicole and I are doing great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids. HOWEVER you will not see me on her reality show. Being a reality star was never something I wanted to be when I grew up. I own my own business and work hard at it, that’s what I do.”

“My wife is a reality star and works hard at that, that’s what she does,” he continued. “We ARE not divorced. For the HATERS I hope this message find you and confuses you even more about life and for the FANS of my wife and her show…I got your back!!! God Bless Yas!”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres April 5 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.