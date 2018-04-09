Jersey Shore Alum Sammi 'Sweetheart' Posts Selfie with Boyfriend After Ronnie Admits He Cheated

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola may not be part of the recently premiered Jersey Shore reboot, but she’s doing just fine.

On Monday, the MTV alum posted a sweet selfie of her and her boyfriend, fellow New Jersey native Christian Biscardi.

“My strength,” she captioned the shot. (The sweet caption also refers to the online fitness business Giancola and Biscardi launched together in January, The Strength Spot.)

Giancola, 31, recently revealed she opted out of the MTV reboot to focus on her businesses and her relationship — and avoid “potentially toxic situations,” presumably referring to her ex and former costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32. (Their tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship lasted eight years, three of which were captured on the original run of Jersey Shore from 2009-12)

Of course, much of last week’s two-hour season premiere focused on her absence, with quite a few jokes being made at her expense — mostly stemming from the fact that Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio brought in a custom, life-size doll wearing an “I’m in a really good place” shirt and designed to look and talk just like her. (“Rahhhhhnnnn! Staaaaahhhhp!“)

During the premiere, Ortiz-Magro also admitted to cheating on Giancola after they moved in together after Jersey Shore.

But Biscardi has his girlfriend’s back. Last Thursday, he took to Instagram to dedicate a sweet, supportive post in her honor ahead of the premiere.

“In today’s world, it’s nearly impossible to come across someone with the elegance and class that this person does (not me, the pretty one on the left),” he captioned a selfie of the two. “She truly has the biggest heart out of anyone I have ever met and deserves all of the good things in life. So, here’s a #tbt of my hair and my best friend.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.