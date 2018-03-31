Jersey Shore's Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Reveals Why She Skipped MTV's Reboot

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is leaving her guidette days behind.

Ahead of the Apr. 5 premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the reality star revealed her reasons for not joining the MTV reboot. “I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship,” the MTV alum explained on Instagram Friday.

Giancola, who has been dating boyfriend Christian Biscardi, also shared that she’s moved on from her three-year run (2009-2012) on the show and its subsequent spin-offs.

“I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations,” she said.

Adding, “However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I’ve decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I’ve just decided to live my life for me these days. Also I am forever grateful & thankful for all of you!! Special shout out to my fans, but I’m going anywhere!”

Giancola also shared the message on her Instagram Story along with another thank you note to her fans. “Special shout out to all of you!! I see you! Thank you for all the amazing comments, DMs, messages and kind words! Forever grateful & thankful for all of you! I love you guys!”

Meanwhile, her former castmates, Pauly Delvecchio aka Pauly D, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese, recently told PEOPLE Now about their thoughts on Giancola being part of Jersey Shore Family Vacation‘s second season which has already been approved.

“I can almost bet on it. For somebody to say no to that this time and then all the media and everybody. All those comments, she must see them. She must want to do it. I got to say, she must want to do the second one,” Delvecchio, 37, said on Wednesday.

“I look at it like this, if she was never brought up again in the world and part of Jersey Shore, fine move on with your life and enjoy whatever life changes you have that don’t make you want to come back,” Farley, 32, shared.

“But for the simple fact that she will always be a part of us and she’ll always be mentioned or brought up, at least capitalize on it, speak your own truth. Come in, fight us on whatever or love us or be around us. It’s kind of bulls— that she’s not taking the opportunity.”

Cortese, who recently spoke with Giancola, added: “We talked to her about that. She was like, ‘I would love to,’ but she’s just not into it anymore.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres April 5 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.