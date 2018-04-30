Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Gets Into Physical Altercation with Girlfriend on Livestream

The tension between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend Jen Harley continues to escalate.

On Monday, Harley went live on Instagram in the middle of what appeared to be an argument with the Jersey Shore star.

“Put your hands on me again,” he could be heard saying in the background.

“Seriously?” she replied.

tater_tot_kitty

“Put your f—ing hands on me again,” he said. “I dare you. I f—ing dare you.”

Ortiz-Magro then approached Harley and apparently tried to wrestle the phone out of her hand as she yelled “stop.” A few seconds later, the livestream ended. Harley’s Instagram account has since been disabled.

Ortiz-Magro did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

E! News reports that the couple has broken up.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Jen Harley/Instagram

Ortiz-Magro and Harley have been dating for over a year. They welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Ariana Sky, on April 3.

The livestream came just a day after a bitter feud between the couple played out on their Instagram stories on Sunday. The drama began when Ortiz-Magro, 32, alleged in a series of posts that his girlfriend was keeping “sex videos” with an ex.

“Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter. Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving,” he wrote on Sunday, adding the hashtags #Facts and #YeahhhhhhBuddyyyy.”

In a follow-up post, he asked fans to vote “yes” or “no” in a poll: “If your significant other keeps sex videos of their ex, shouldn’t they show enough respect to delete them, esp after being in a new relationship for over a year? #GiveMeYourThoughts.”

Harley, who is already mom to son Mason from a previous relationship, shot back in her own Instagram story, writing, “Can’t turn a coke head into a father! Yeahhh buddy.” She also alleged that Ortiz-Magro had threatened to send the videos to her grandmother and her son.

RELATED VIDEO: Jersey Shore‘s Ronnie Opens Up About Cheating on Sammi — and Her Decision to Skip the Reboot

Late Sunday night, Ortiz-Magro apologized for his actions with a since-deleted note shared on his Instagram story.

“I want to apologize for earlier to my fans, and especially @tater_tot_kitty,” he wrote, tagging Harley’s Instagram account. “I acted on my gut and not rationally. I should’ve never acted in such a [manner]. My deepest [apologies].”