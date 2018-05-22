Jersey Shore’s Ronnie and Girlfriend Jen Harley Break Up Again: 'They Fight Constantly'

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is single again.

A source close to the Jersey Shore star, 32, tells PEOPLE that he and on-off again girlfriend Jen Harley, with whom he shares 7-week-old daughter Ariana Sky with, recently broke up.

“They tried to make it work, but they just set each other off and fight constantly,” the source says. “It’s better they are apart and they are slowly realizing that. It will be better for their daughter in the end.”

A rep for Ortiz-Magro did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Jen Harley/Instagram

News of Ortiz-Magro and Harley’s split comes a week after the pair spent Mother’s Day together and cared for their daughter in the hospital twice within 24 hours because she wasn’t feeling well.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that the infant, who was born on April 3, “was sick this weekend, so it was scary for both of them as new parents.”

“They both dropped everything and came together to care for her,” the insider said.

The duo was spotted together in Las Vegas with their baby girl earlier this month.

At the end of April, a bitter feud between the new parents played out on both of their Instagram Stories when Ortiz-Magro alleged in a series of posts that Harley was keeping “sex videos” with an ex.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Instagram Story, May 14, 2018

They broke up and appeared to get into a physical altercation April 30, when Harley went live on Instagram in the middle of what appeared to be an argument between the former couple. (A source close to the reality star told PEOPLE that the incident was “blown out of proportion.”)

A separate source recently told PEOPLE that Ortiz-Magro and Harley “can be toxic together” at times and have had their ups and downs throughout their over one-year relationship.

“When things are good, they’re good, but when they’re bad, they’re really bad. When you put two alphas in a room together, they’re going to clash,” the source said.