Jersey Shore's Ronnie Apologizes for Publicly Feuding with Girlfriend Over 'Sex Videos'

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is saying sorry.

Hours after a bitter feud with his girlfriend Jen Harley played out on the couple’s Instagram stories on Sunday, the Jersey Shore star apologized for his actions.

“I want to apologize for earlier to my fans, and especially @tater_tot_kitty,” he wrote. “I acted on my gut and not rationally. I should’ve never acted in such a [manner]. My deepest [apologies].”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

Ortiz-Magro and Harley have been dating for over a year. They welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Ariana Sky, on April 3.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Jen Harley/Instagram

The Instagram drama began when Ortiz-Magro, 32, alleged in a series of posts that his girlfriend was keeping “sex videos” with an ex.

“Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter. Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving,” he wrote on Sunday, adding the hashtags #Facts and #YeahhhhhhBuddyyyy.

In a follow-up post, he asked fans to vote “yes” or “no” in a poll: “If your significant other keeps sex videos of their ex, shouldn’t they show enough respect to delete them, esp after being in a new relationship for over a year? #GiveMeYourThoughts.”

Harley, who is already mom to son Mason from a previous relationship, shot back in her own Instagram story, writing, “Can’t turn a coke head into a father! Yeahhh buddy.” She also alleged that Ortiz-Magro had threatened to send the videos to her grandmother and her son.

Drama between Ortiz-Magro and Harley has played out on the MTV revival, Jersey Shore Family Vacation. On last week’s episode, Ortiz-Magro broke down in tears, admitting he “crossed the line” after bringing home a girl from the club in Miami.

Prior to the season premiere, the MTV star told PEOPLE that Harley was “very supportive” of his decision to film the reboot.

“She knows what my job entails, she knows that there’s hazardous things that come with the job,” he said. “My job is always going to be in the club, partying and being around girls. But at the same time, it’s how I come out of the situations at the end of the day that matters.”

“You know, it’s Miami — Miami is Miami,” he added. “And at the end of the day, I’m also filming a television show, so I have to do what’s going to get ratings. I’m going to have to put myself in certain situations, but it’s how I come out at the end of the situation that really matters. I have to do what I have to do. It’s a vacation, but at the same time it’s also a job. We’re working and we have to do what we have to do to entertain you guys.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.