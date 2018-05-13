Jersey Shore's Ronnie Spends Mother's Day in Bed with Ex-Girlfriend and Baby Ariana After Feud

It looks like Mother’s Day has brought feuding exes Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley together.

The Jersey Shore star shared a video showing Harley and their daughter Ariana Sky snuggling in bed to his Instagram Stories early Sunday.

In the sweet snap, Harley snores loudly while cradling their baby girl.

He added playful (and slightly NSFW) hashtags, like “#SoundsLikeaBearHavingAOrgasm” and “#SheAlwaysSaysISnore.”

On April 29, a bitter feud between the two played out on both of their Instagram Stories when Ortiz-Magro, 32, alleged in a series of posts that Harley was keeping “sex videos” with an ex.

Harley, who is also mom to son Mason from a previous relationship, fired back in her own Instagram Story, writing, “Can’t turn a coke head into a father!”

They broke up and appeared to get into a physical altercation April 30, when Harley went live on Instagram in the middle of what appeared to be an argument between the former couple. (A source close to the reality star told PEOPLE that the incident was “blown out of proportion.”)

“They are trying to work things out and co-parent,” the source said last week. “They’re splitting time with the baby and just want her to have the best life. He just wants to do the right thing for his daughter.”

Still, “They can be toxic together,” the source added. “When things are good, they’re good, but when they’re bad, they’re really bad. When you put two alphas in a room together, they’re going to clash.”