Great ready for another round of gym, tan, and laundry!

The cast of Jersey Shore — the hit MTV reality show which aired from 2009 to 2012 — have been seen filming at Point Pleasant Beach and Asbury Park over the past month, the Asbury Park Press reported.

“They were here [on June 16] for a couple hours and had dinner and played boardwalk games,” Toby Wolf, director of marketing for Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach, told the outlet — adding that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley were among those filming.

City officials said Bright Road Productions, who are producing the show, applied for permits with Asbury Park to film in the area — applying under the name, “Roadtrip Reunion.”

It’s unclear what other cast members are involved in the filming. In addition to Snooki and JWoww, Jersey Shore also starred Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, Sammi “Sweatheart” Giancola, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Dena Nicole Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick.

The Situation shared news reports of the reunion on Instagram Friday, writing, “We have a situation.”

On June 29, Jersey Shore’s female cast members took to social media to share photos of a girls dinner at STK — a steakhouse with locations in New York, Las Vegas, Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, Ibiza, London, Milan and more.

“Reunion time!” Snooki, 29, captioned a group photo — which was also shared by JWoww, 31, Sammi, 30, and Deena, 30 on their own accounts.

A shot of the ladies at their dinner table was also shared by all — with Snooki Snapchatting that she was “shooting an episode for Deena’s wedding.” (Deena and her fiancé Christopher Buckner are getting married on October 28 in New Egypt, NJ — though none of the Jersey Shore stars are listed in her wedding party on her wedding website).

“Love these girls forever,” Snooki wrote on Instagram — hashtagging it “#myfamily #bestfriendsforever #rideordiebitches #truefriends #realbitches”

Reps for MTV told the Asbury Park Press the filming was “not an MTV project.” Bright Road Productions is a different production company the original producers of the series, 495 Productions.

Earlier in June, Snooki told E! News that she was down to film a reboot – “but not for a long time” because it would take time away from her kids, Giovanna, 2, and Lorenzo, 5. “Like, for a week” she said.

She also mentioned that she hasn’t kept in touch with The Situation since the reunion. “We’re not exactly friends,” she said. “I don’t wish harm on him or hold a grudge. I feel terrible. Nobody wants to go to jail.”

(Sorrentino is currently facing 15 years in prison for criminal charges including allegedly filing false tax returns, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and tax evasion).

Since Jersey Shore, Snooki and JWoww (who is also a mom to two: Greyson Valor, 10 months, and Meilani Alexandra, 2½) have remained working together, starring in their own 2014 spinoff Snooki & JWoww. They continue to collaborate on a series of other projects, including an upcoming talk show tentatively titled “Snooki and JWoww: Home with Attitude.”