The Jersey Shore stars sure has their own way of reminiscing!

In a clip from Sunday’s premiere of Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore, the hard-partying costars joked about the previous hookups — including the ones that they had with each other while filming the hit reality series.

“Did you get bored with all the ass you got?” Jenni “JWoww” Farley asks the guys in the clip first shared by E!

“You get tired of that one night and the multiple womens or the threesomes or the foursomes or whatever,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino answers.

But it’s Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio who has a logistical question: “They filmed 24/7 so all the hookups were on tape. I wonder what they do with that footage, I want it.”

The conversation gets a bit more raunchy when Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi makes it personal.

“Jenni, would you still f— Pauly?” Polizzi asked in front of the crew, which includes Sammi “Sweatheart” Giancola.

“Sorry, what?” blurts Farley, who married Roger Mathews in 2015 and shares two children — Meilani Alexandra 3, and 15-month old Greyson Valor — with him.

“Rodger would kill Mike,” DelVecchio quips, adding “Rodger would beat me up.”

But two can play at this game:”Would you still f— Mike?” Farley shoots back at Polizzi, who wed Jionni LaValle in 2014 and is now mom to son Lorenzo Dominic, 5, and daughter Giovanna Marie, 2½.

ITS HAPPENING GUYS! August 20 on E! with my Best Friends! Love my roomies forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #JERZDAYISHERE A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Hookups and heated confrontations were all part of the ingredients that helped Jersey Shore a hit when it originally ran on MTV from 2009–12. And it looks like the cast is picking up right where they left off.

For the past month, Jersey Shore alums have been spotted filming at Point Pleasant Beach and Asbury Park, New Jersey, as fans gear up for the long-awaited reunion.

In a recent video Instagram post, Polizzi shared of the crew hitting the road, the 29-year-old gets out of the car to write a ‘Honk if you love GTL’ slogan on the back of the pick-up.

“AND we’re still idiots. AUGUST 20 🔥,” she captioned the video.

AND we're still idiots. AUGUST 20 🔥 A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Aug 16, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Last week, Polizzi and Sorrentino also shared Instagram posts confirming the premiere date for the E! docu-series.

“ITS HAPPENING GUYS! August 20 on E! with my Best Friends! Love my roomies forever,” Polizzi wrote for the caption.

#SquadGoals #WereStillCoolISwear A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

August 20th 🇮🇹#reunionroadtrip @eentertainment @sammisweetheart @jwoww @snooki @djpaulyd A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Aug 11, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

Sorrentino shared a pic of the fab five sitting around a table in a restaurant with the simple caption, “August 20th 🇮🇹.”

Jersey Shore also starred Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick, though it’s unclear which of those cast members will participate in the docu-series.

Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore premieres Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET on E!