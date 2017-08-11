Get Crazy, Get Wild! Jersey Shore Reunion Sets Official Premiere Date

ITS HAPPENING GUYS! August 20 on E! with my Best Friends! Love my roomies forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #JERZDAYISHERE A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

It’s official: The Jersey Shore guidos are back.

On Friday, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi took to Instagram to reveal the premiere date for their upcoming reunion-centered docu-series, which is set to premiere Aug. 20 on E!

“ITS HAPPENING GUYS! August 20 on E! with my Best Friends! Love my roomies forever,” gushed Polizzi, 29, alongside a video of her, Sorrentino, Sammi “Sweatheart” Giancola, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Pauly “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio jamming out to “Get Crazy” by LMFAO, the beloved MTV reality show’s theme song. (She also added our new favorite hashtag, #JERZDAYISHERE.)

And while much has changed in the years since the show went off the air, everyone’s favorite Meatball is eager to reassure fans that they’re just as fun as they used to be.

“#SquadGoals #WereStillCoolISwear,” she captioned a photo of herself standing between Sorrentino, 35, and Delvecchio, 37.

#SquadGoals #WereStillCoolISwear A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

August 20th 🇮🇹 #roadtripreunion @eentertainment A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Aug 11, 2017 at 5:44am PDT

August 20th 🇮🇹#roadtripreunion @eentertainment @sammisweetheart @jwoww @snooki @djpaulyd A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Aug 11, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

Over the years, the series — which ran from 2009–12 — also starred Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick, though it’s unclear if any of them will take part in the upcoming special.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the upcoming docu-series last month. Road Trip Reunion will reportedly capture the cast taking an epic trip down memory lane, making all the familiar stops along the way — Jenks, anyone? — as they share stories, revisit hot spots and catch up on each other’s current lives.

According to the outlet, the Jersey Shore reunion will serve as the pilot for the series, and producers are exploring both unscripted and scripted series casts as possibilities for potential future episodes.

Road Trip Reunion premieres Aug. 20 on E!