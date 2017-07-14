Jersey Shore Reunion Details Revealed! Cast Reportedly Lands Docu-Series Special

Get your tanning oil out, people.

For the past month, several Jersey Shore alums have been spotted filming at Point Pleasant Beach and Asbury Park — and now, the details surrounding the mystery reunion are finally coming to light.

The stars of the hit reality show, which ran from 2009–12 on MTV, are coming back together for a new reunion-centered docu-series in development at E!, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, the unscripted series will be titled Reunion Road Trip and will capture the cast taking an epic trip down memory lane, making all the familiar stops along the way — Jenks, anyone? — as they share stories, revisit hot spots and catch up on each other’s current lives.

Viewers will also get to watch the stars revisit some of the biggest moments from the series, discuss what has been said about them in the press over the years and delve into some previously unheard behind-the-scenes stories, according to THR.

The outlet reports that the Jersey Shore reunion will serve as the pilot for the series. No other casts are reportedly lined up for the project yet, with producers exploring both unscripted and scripted series casts as possibilities for potential future episodes.

Over the years, Jersey Shore starred Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, Sammi “Sweatheart” Giancola, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick. It’s unclear which cast members will participate in the docu-series.