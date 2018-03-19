Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi: mom first, meatball second.

The Jersey Shore family is back to its 2009 shenanigans on MTV’s upcoming revival — except this time, they also have real families of their own back home. In PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at the latest Family Vacation promo, Snooki, 30, pauses her fist-pumping sesh to call up her hubby Jionni LaValle and catch up with her son Lorenzo, 5, and daughter Giovanna, 3. (And yes, she’s using the duck phone.)

“Hello? Put on the nightlight!” she instructs.

But rest assured: Once the mommy duties are taken care of, this crew wastes no time cracking open the Ron-Ron juice. And from the looks of it, devoted fans are just as excited about the reunion: As of Monday, the official trailer for the reboot had accumulated over 21 millions views across platforms, making it the most viewed trailer of an MTV series — ever. (The trailer is one of more than 500 pieces of original social content created for the revival’s marketing campaign.)

When PEOPLE recently caught up with Jenni “JWoww” Farley, she revealed the real reason she wanted to bring back the series: to show fans that Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who is facing up to five years in prison after pleading guilty in his tax evasion case, is a “different human being” than he was during the show’s initial 2009 to 2012 run.

“Mike was ‘The Situation’ on the show, and he was arrogant and he was cocky and he was very full of himself,” she said. “And it was very hard to accept that person as a friend.”

“I wanted this show to come back together for him because he’s sober, he’s clean, he’s a different human being now,” she continued. “And he’s so positive, he’s so supportive of all of us — if there’s anyone who deserves this show to come back, it’s him because I want everyone to see this side of Mike.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres April 5 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.