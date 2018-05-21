Jersey Shore's Pauly D Is 'Excited to Be Touring' in Clubs Again

Jersey Shore fans, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio may be coming to a nightclub near you.

While the Family Vacation reprisal is currently a hit on MTV, DelVecchio has been returning to one of his first passions: DJing. The reality star, 37, was spotted behind the turntables at Shrine at Foxwoods in Mashantucket, Connecticut, on Friday as he joined newly married DJ Ruckus and several friends.

“[Pauly D] was excited to be touring. He loves playing and being on stage,” a source tells PEOPLE of the event, during which the father of one enjoyed bottles of Dom Perignon and Don Julio 1942.

“People started realizing it was him and were standing over by his table. He was super friendly to any fans and staff who approached him and asked for pictures,” the source adds.

One night after Pauly D’s appearance, Johnny Depp, along with his Hollywood Vampires bandmates Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, were spotted at the same club.

Pauly D Dave Kotinsky/Getty

In April, Pauly D told PEOPLE that his booming DJ career continues to be a priority though he’s made a name for himself on reality TV.

“It still doesn’t feel real to me. I wake up in the morning and still pinch myself to make sure I’m not actually dreaming,” he said of his ballooning bank account.

“It was always a dream of mine to tour the world as a DJ. And the show has given me the audience to do that. I truly am living my dream,” he added.

Pauly D in April Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Indeed, Pauly’s career scratching records hasn’t slowed down since the original run of Jersey Shore concluded in 2012. Though he’s based in Las Vegas, where he holds down a residency, he also tours the world — playing over 150 shows a year. (He played for a million people in Times Square on New Year’s Eve in 2010.)

He also made Forbes‘ list of highest paid DJs in 2012 and 2013, earning $11 million and $13 million per year, respectively.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.