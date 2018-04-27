Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Is Engaged to College Sweetheart Lauren Pesce

Mariah Haas
April 26, 2018 10:01 PM

Jersey Shore‘s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino is officially off the market.

The reality star announced on social media Thursday that he popped the question to college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce — and she said yes!

“GYM TAN WE’RE ENGAGED!!” the 35-year-old wrote along with a photo of the happy couple riding a carousel. In a separate post, Sorrentino shared a picture of himself getting down on one knee and holding a ring in his hand as Pesce smiles at him.

“THE FUTURE MR & MRS SITUATION,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star wrote.

“SHE SAID YES !!! 🙏🏻❤ ” he captioned another.

Pesce also shared the news on her Instagram with a selfie and a close-up of the ring. “I said YES 💍 love you forever,” Pesce captioned the picture.

RELATED: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Says His College Sweetheart Lauren Pesce Has Stayed with Him Through His Darkest Times

Sorrentino and Pesce met and dated for nearly four years while they were in college but took a break as Sorrentino rose to household name status on Jersey Shore; the two rekindled their relationship after the show ended.

Us Weekly was first to report the news.

