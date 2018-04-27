Jersey Shore‘s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino is officially off the market.

The reality star announced on social media Thursday that he popped the question to college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce — and she said yes!

“GYM TAN WE’RE ENGAGED!!” the 35-year-old wrote along with a photo of the happy couple riding a carousel. In a separate post, Sorrentino shared a picture of himself getting down on one knee and holding a ring in his hand as Pesce smiles at him.

“THE FUTURE MR & MRS SITUATION,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star wrote.

“SHE SAID YES !!! 🙏🏻❤ ” he captioned another.

Pesce also shared the news on her Instagram with a selfie and a close-up of the ring. “I said YES 💍 love you forever,” Pesce captioned the picture.

Sorrentino and Pesce met and dated for nearly four years while they were in college but took a break as Sorrentino rose to household name status on Jersey Shore; the two rekindled their relationship after the show ended.

